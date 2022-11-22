Read full article on original website
Fire in hemp manufacturing plant prompts evacuation of small Oregon town
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office ordered all 150 residents of Grass Valley to evacuate the small city after a hemp manufacturing plant caught fire Sunday afternoon. The evacuation order was lifted around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Five employees were burned in the blaze, with one person suffering “significant burns,” the...
centraloregondaily.com
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family
A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight
'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
Lebanon-Express
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
