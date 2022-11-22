ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whittier, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy