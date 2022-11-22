Tips to protect yourself from gastrointestinal illness

(WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department is giving tips on how residents can protect themselves from gastrointestinal illness, or GI.

It is highly contagious and spreads quickly from person to person, and typically cannot be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. The pain lasts between 24-48 hours.

Good hygiene practices are important to preventing infections. The OCHD suggests frequently washing hands, especially after using the toilet or changing a diaper. Residents should also use hand sanitizers in addition to handwashing.

It is also important to rinse fruits and vegetables before eating them and to avoid preparing food for others when they are sick, and for at least two days after symptoms stop.

