ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

More than 1,000 meals provided

More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving

Phone | 903-439-4033 Email | jennifer.heitman@christushealth.org. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Happy Thanksgiving. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Runners brave the rain for annual Tyler Turkey Trot

Runners of all ages braved the weather Thanksgiving morning for the 20th annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Despite the downfall, participants gathered at Racquet and Jog in Tyler where the race started and finished. Nearly 900 runners put on their rain jackets and brought their families to run, walk and wait...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Helen Ruth Hall Wright

Helen Ruth Hall Wright, age 85, was born to the parentage of Mr. Arthur “Tet” and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall on May 7, 1937. Helen passed away on November 17, 2022, at Carriage House Nursing Home. Helen was educated and graduated in Mount Sterling Schools in East Caney Community with the Class of 1955.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Dozens of volunteers brave cold, fill food boxes

Dozens of volunteers brave cold, fill food boxes Image GREEN BEANS — All the trimmings for a Thanksgiving feast, including the green beans, turkey, corn, potatoes and other items were boxed by volunteers in cold temperatures. Staff photos by Don Wallace BOXED IN — Rows of boxes were formed as more than 1,000 were filled by Hopkins County Christian Alliance volunteers. Turkey and other treats were provided to those in need of a Thanksgiving meal for their family. News Staff Wed, 11/23/2022 - 06:28 Body
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up

East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy