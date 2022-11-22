Read full article on original website
East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
Children spend their Thanksgiving feeding those in need, ‘we care for them’
TYLER, TX (KETK)- 8-year-old, Romio Hernandez and 11-year-old, Aiden Moreno, are spending their thanksgiving giving back. “To help the homeless people, maybe they don’t have a house, so we are giving them food to help out, and invite them here, and give them food, serve them, give them drinks so they can feel welcomed,” said […]
Webxtra: Tyler Salvation Army resident speaks about what Thanksgiving means to him
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thaddis Holmes was among the many veterans treated to a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler. In an interview with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland, Holmes said he’s been staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the past two weeks. “So,...
2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
Upcoming Activities: CASA Cookie Walk, Christmas Activities, Economic Conference
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
More than 1,000 meals provided
More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving
Phone | 903-439-4033 Email | jennifer.heitman@christushealth.org. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Happy Thanksgiving. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and...
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
Runners brave the rain for annual Tyler Turkey Trot
Runners of all ages braved the weather Thanksgiving morning for the 20th annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Despite the downfall, participants gathered at Racquet and Jog in Tyler where the race started and finished. Nearly 900 runners put on their rain jackets and brought their families to run, walk and wait...
Helen Ruth Hall Wright
Helen Ruth Hall Wright, age 85, was born to the parentage of Mr. Arthur “Tet” and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall on May 7, 1937. Helen passed away on November 17, 2022, at Carriage House Nursing Home. Helen was educated and graduated in Mount Sterling Schools in East Caney Community with the Class of 1955.
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
Recent Refreshment Break Paris Junior College Provided on its Campuses
PJC Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, serves up Coke floats to students Mattie and Mollie O’Dell between classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 21-25, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 21 — Manager’s Choice with Black Beans and Corn, and a Roll. TUESDAY, NOV. 22 — Chicken Fried Steak Fingers, Mixed Vegetables, Macaroni and Cheese, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 — Turkey, Ham and Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes and a Roll.
Dozens of volunteers brave cold, fill food boxes
Dozens of volunteers brave cold, fill food boxes Image GREEN BEANS — All the trimmings for a Thanksgiving feast, including the green beans, turkey, corn, potatoes and other items were boxed by volunteers in cold temperatures. Staff photos by Don Wallace BOXED IN — Rows of boxes were formed as more than 1,000 were filled by Hopkins County Christian Alliance volunteers. Turkey and other treats were provided to those in need of a Thanksgiving meal for their family. News Staff Wed, 11/23/2022 - 06:28 Body
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
Ben Wheeler VFD Follow Up
East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller says ridership is up. “We’ve seen a lot of the traffic come back to pre-COVID levels. We have three flights, the overnight flight, it leaves every morning full, and the evening flights are doing good,” Miller said. Bullard VFD, Christus...
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
