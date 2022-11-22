Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Skull found in backpack near Oregon highway
A human skull was found near Interstate 5 in northern Oregon, authorities said Wednesday. The discovery Monday morning was reported by members of an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew, Oregon State Police said in a statement. The find, near Keizer, a northern suburb of Salem, was initially reported as...
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington continues to offer free at-home COVID tests
WASHINGTON STATE — While federal funding for COVID-19 test programs has ended, the Washington State Department of Health’s Say Yes! program is continuing to offer free home test kits through the end of 2022, according to a press release from the DOH. Through the program, Washington residents can order up to ten at-home COVID-19 tests for free, delivered to their home or work.
Comments / 0