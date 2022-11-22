In the aftermath of the murder of four students, the University of Idaho has chosen to make remote classes an option for the remainder of the semester. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead of multiple stab wounds on November 13. Though police have stated that the victims were targeted, a suspect has yet to be caught or identified. In response to student concerns, President Scott Green announced on Wednesday that students who do not feel comfortable returning to campus will be able to revert to COVID-19 methods to complete their classes. “To meet the needs of all of our students we have asked our faculty to work with their classes to allow each student to complete the semester either in person or remotely,” Scott said.Read it at The Daily MailGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

