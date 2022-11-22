ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest. On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur. During...
DECATUR, AL
Defense attorney comments on former East Limestone teacher marrying student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former East Limestone High School teacher accused of having sex with a student will return to court as a married man to the alleged victim. Thomas Tucker, 25 is heading back to court to ask the judge to lift his bond restrictions. Tucker and the alleged victim were lawfully and legally married on Nov. 8 despite the bond restrictions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
NEW HOPE, AL
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
New Hope Officer says he’s proud to work on Thanksgiving

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many are eating, playing, or lounging with family on Thanksgiving, others are on standby for emergencies. Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical staff continuously work around the clock to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and exciting holiday. In New Hope, Officer Matthew Broadley...
NEW HOPE, AL
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving

UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Switchfoot is bringing a ‘California Christmas’ to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we’re all getting ready for the holidays, Switchfoot is preparing to bring everyone a very “California Christmas.”. The rock band is known for hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move.” About 20 years later, the guys are still rocking out and making new music together.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) employees got to lead the Astronaut Snoopy balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Corrine Beckinger, a public affairs officer for NASA, said she, Brandon Hancock, and Whitney Sheppard were supposed to be balloon handlers, but...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Manna House helps local families ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is that one annoying guest you’ll have to welcome to the table this year. Director of Manna House, Fran Fluher says that the rise in food prices has caused a surge in the need for food assistance. “They’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

