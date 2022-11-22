Read full article on original website
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
