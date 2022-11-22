Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball in Las Vegas for Two-Game Holiday Classic
Bronx, N.Y. – Happy Thanksgiving, Ramily! Fordham (3-2) heads west for this weekend's Las Vegas Holiday Classic to take on Washington (4-0) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and South Dakota (4-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both times are Eastern. Be The Beast streams this weekend will have no...
fordhamsports.com
Ryan Greenhagen Named Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Bronx, N.Y. – The awards keep coming in for the Fordham Football program as grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named the 2022 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League Team by sophomore linebacker James Conway. Greenhagen, who is working on...
Hasselbeck legacy of family and football continues at Xaverian
The Hasselbecks have a long and special relationship with Xaverian Brothers High School Football and this season there were three Hasselbecks involved with the Hawks. Current QB: Henry Hasselbeck, coached by his dad Matt Hasselbeck and his grandfather Don Hasselbeck. Don was drafted by the Patriots and played 9 seasons...
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day at Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country – with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering...
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood
BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health
WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Worcester Man Killed in Car Crash on I-495 in Bolton
WORCESTER - A 31-year-old Worcester man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on I-495 in Bolton on Monday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 10:35 AM on Monday, troopers from the Leominster Barracks responded to the crash in Bolton. The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old Chicopee...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Family-owned La Scala Ristorante in Worcester sold to new owner
While La Scala Ristorante has changed ownership, new owner Dave Purvis said the Shrewsbury Street restaurant will remain the same. Purvis purchased the Italian restaurant from the Zona family, who have owned and operated the restaurant since 2009. Purvis is in his third week of running La Scala, he told MassLive Wednesday.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
