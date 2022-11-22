ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball in Las Vegas for Two-Game Holiday Classic

Bronx, N.Y. – Happy Thanksgiving, Ramily! Fordham (3-2) heads west for this weekend's Las Vegas Holiday Classic to take on Washington (4-0) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and South Dakota (4-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both times are Eastern. Be The Beast streams this weekend will have no...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fordhamsports.com

Ryan Greenhagen Named Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Bronx, N.Y. – The awards keep coming in for the Fordham Football program as grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named the 2022 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League Team by sophomore linebacker James Conway. Greenhagen, who is working on...
DURHAM, NY
Boston Globe

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day at Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country – with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering...
PRINCETON, MA
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood

BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health

WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Killed in Car Crash on I-495 in Bolton

WORCESTER - A 31-year-old Worcester man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on I-495 in Bolton on Monday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 10:35 AM on Monday, troopers from the Leominster Barracks responded to the crash in Bolton. The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old Chicopee...
BOLTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA

