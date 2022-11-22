ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Denver

Nikola Jokic jumps ladder in MVP race, enters into Top 3

The reigning MVP has jumped the ladder in the Kia NBA MVP race following an impressive string of games played. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has been nothing less, but spectacular on the floor as Denver currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. As normal, Jokic leads in most categories among the team. The Joker is currently averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.0 assists per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting close to 63% from the field. Jokic has been a main focal point for the Nuggets in efficiency, being top-4 among the...
