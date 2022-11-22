Read full article on original website
Cobb County Board of Elections recertifies election results after uncounted ballots found
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Board of Election officials recertified election results from the Kennesaw City Council Special Election on Wednesday. It’s the third time they have had to recertify the results. Uncounted ballots found on a memory card changed the results of the election. Madelyn Orochena...
Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
Lynette Burnette confirmed as winner in Kennesaw City Council recount
Cobb County Elections conducted a recount over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday that confirmed Lynette Burnette won the special election for Kennesaw City Council Post 1. In the course of the recount, Burnette lost one vote and Madelyn Orochena gained one, narrowing the gap between the two to only...
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
Early in-person voting for general election runoff to begin Nov. 26 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting for Gwinnett County residents will take place beginning Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Residents who are registered to vote in Gwinnett County may vote in-person from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at one of Gwinnett County’s 11 advance voting locations.
Douglas first to kick off early voting in runoff
Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Douglas County is the first county to...
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
Cherokee County district to go virtual on runoff election day
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Dr. Brian V. Hightower, the superintendent over the Cherokee County School District announced that Tuesday, Dec. 6 will be a digital learning day to make way for the general election runoff. According to the superintendent, the county's schools are expected to be used as polling sites....
Cherokee County school board approves employee bonuses
The one-time bonus payments will be included in the December paychecks.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Cobb County school board divided on legislative priorities
Some Cobb board members wanted to see literacy support, extra funding prioritized.
Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
