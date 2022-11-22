ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lynette Burnette confirmed as winner in Kennesaw City Council recount

Cobb County Elections conducted a recount over the weekend and continuing through Tuesday that confirmed Lynette Burnette won the special election for Kennesaw City Council Post 1. In the course of the recount, Burnette lost one vote and Madelyn Orochena gained one, narrowing the gap between the two to only...
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
etxview.com

Douglas first to kick off early voting in runoff

Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Douglas County is the first county to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County district to go virtual on runoff election day

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Dr. Brian V. Hightower, the superintendent over the Cherokee County School District announced that Tuesday, Dec. 6 will be a digital learning day to make way for the general election runoff. According to the superintendent, the county's schools are expected to be used as polling sites....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA

