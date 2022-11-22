ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Community activists rally around Robb Elementary victims’ families

UVALDE – This Thanksgiving comes with sadness in Uvalde. It has been six months since 21 people were killed inside Robb Elementary School. Families and loved ones have fought for accountability and change and behind them is a core group. “The world stopped that day. And it hasn’t been...
KCEN TV NBC 6

'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Department, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a report of arson.
KWTX

Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
