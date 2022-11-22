Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
KSAT 12
Community activists rally around Robb Elementary victims’ families
UVALDE – This Thanksgiving comes with sadness in Uvalde. It has been six months since 21 people were killed inside Robb Elementary School. Families and loved ones have fought for accountability and change and behind them is a core group. “The world stopped that day. And it hasn’t been...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
KSAT 12
Thursday marks six months since the Robb Elementary tragedy. Here’s what’s happened in Uvalde since May 24
The last week of school at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde evolved into a nightmare on May 24. In what should have been a day of festivities, or eagerness to jump-start the summer break, 21 lives were cut short by an 18-year-old gunman. Six months ago, the gunman entered the...
ccpdblotter.com
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
tpr.org
Uvalde CISD officer who tried to save wife who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting resigns
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Eva Mirales was one of the two teachers along with 19 children killed in the May 24th shooting. Her...
Texas woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly setting her boyfriend’s house on fire after another woman answered his phone. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, in the early hours of Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Department, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a report of arson.
KWTX
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
Woman dead after being stabbed, Dimmit officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Friday after being stabbed by another woman she lived with, officials said. Dimmit County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Milam Street in Asherton for reports of the stabbing just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found...
