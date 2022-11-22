ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Don Towery
3d ago

Felony Paxton, attempting to subvert the vote. It's a typical Republican move in Texas. When voter suppression and gerrymandering aren't enough for retrumplicans to win, they purge votes.

Palm beach Life
3d ago

Ok, we all know Paxton should be in prison but we live in a Republican state where some folks think breaking the law is ok! People had time extended by a judge because Republicans stalled the opening of several polling sites for an hour. The judge made the hour they tried to take on the back end. What could have been more fair? I'm speaking to sensible folks not People who still believe Trump is the Messiah and Paxton is an honest man.

libsRcancer
3d ago

Funny, I wasn’t aware that judges got to override state legislatures when it came to writing election laws

KCEN TV NBC 6

AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
Salon

“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border

Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy

AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye On Politics: Sports betting in Texas, shift of power in U.S. House

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this week's episode of Eye on Politics, Jack Fink talks to former Gov. Rick Perry about his support for legalizing mobile sports betting. He's also joined by two North Texas members of Congress who weigh in on the shift in power in the U.S. House.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Mobile...
TEXAS STATE
houston-today.com

Acting mayor list established for Houston

There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE

