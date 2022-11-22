Read full article on original website
Don Towery
3d ago
Felony Paxton, attempting to subvert the vote. It's a typical Republican move in Texas. When voter suppression and gerrymandering aren't enough for retrumplicans to win, they purge votes.
22
Palm beach Life
3d ago
Ok, we all know Paxton should be in prison but we live in a Republican state where some folks think breaking the law is ok! People had time extended by a judge because Republicans stalled the opening of several polling sites for an hour. The judge made the hour they tried to take on the back end. What could have been more fair? I'm speaking to sensible folks not People who still believe Trump is the Messiah and Paxton is an honest man.
7
libsRcancer
3d ago
Funny, I wasn’t aware that judges got to override state legislatures when it came to writing election laws
9
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day.
KCEN TV NBC 6
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
Harris County Commissioners certify election results amid GOP uproar, investigation
Despite Republican opposition, the Democrat-led body ratified the county's Nov. 8 ballot count.
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
Eye On Politics: Sports betting in Texas, shift of power in U.S. House
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this week's episode of Eye on Politics, Jack Fink talks to former Gov. Rick Perry about his support for legalizing mobile sports betting. He's also joined by two North Texas members of Congress who weigh in on the shift in power in the U.S. House.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Mobile...
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide
One of the country’s largest private prison companies has defrauded Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-prison therapeutic programming it hasn’t provided during the pandemic, a new complaint filed with the state auditor claims.
houston-today.com
Acting mayor list established for Houston
There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels
Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas. Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
