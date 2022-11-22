Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville
Watch: Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction. Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash. On. Nov. 12, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to the hospital following an accident on a Tennessee interstate, according to a report from the Nashville police, obtained by TMZ. The Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with the back of a Dodge truck, the report read. The other driver stated to police that while he was stopped in a lane of heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, he felt the impact of Grayson's car hitting him from behind.
Jelly Roll & His Wife Grieving Loss of Two Family Members
Late last week, country music rocker Jelly Roll announced on Twitter that he and his wife Bunnie DeFord are grieving the loss of two family members. In a November 4th tweet, Jelly Roll shared that his nephew and mother-in-law both recently passed away. His nephew was killed in South Nashville in late October. On November 3rd, Bunnie said her final goodbyes to her mother.
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original log cabin had no electricity or running water.
Aspiring Country Singer Sentenced To Nearly A Year Probation For Shooting Homeless Man
Katie Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation for shooting a homeless man in Nashville during an argument five years ago. An aspiring country singer who shot a homeless man during a confrontation on Nashville’s famed Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Christina Hall Will Spend 'Quiet' Thanksgiving in Tennessee with Husband Josh and Her Kids
Christina Hall tells PEOPLE why this year has made her grateful for a "quiet" Thanksgiving at her country home in Tennessee Christina Hall is enjoying Thanksgiving with her three kids. The Christina on the Coast star, 39, is opening up about her Thanksgiving, telling PEOPLE she's looking forward to enjoying a "quiet" holiday with husband Josh Hall and her kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and sons Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7. "Nothing says Thanksgiving like fall colors of Tennessee in the peaceful woods with our family," Christina tells PEOPLE...
Leslie Jordan's Memorial Held in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Leslie Jordan has been laid to rest. Nearly a month after the celebrated comic actor died, his friends and family held a memorial service in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. A tribute was shared to Jordan's Instagram on Tuesday, which featured two photos side-by-side -- one of Jordan as a...
