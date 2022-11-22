Read full article on original website
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
No. 2 Stanford pushes pace in 2nd half for 93-69 win vs FGCU
HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 on Friday in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked...
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54
Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday. The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event. Roach was 3 of 14 shooting against Oregon State as the Blue Devils scored a season-low 54 points. He made 9 of 15 shots and had five assists against Xavier.
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LOUISVILLE (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Carr 5-7, Russell 3-4, Konno 2-4, Williams 1-2, Verhulst 1-2, Cochran 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Konno 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 18 (Russell 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Dixon 2, Harris 2, Verhulst 2, Williams 1, Jones 1,...
OLE MISS 74, SIENA 62
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (McCollum 3-6, Baer 1-1, Eley 1-1, Gribben 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Platek 0-2, Billups 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Baer, Stormo). Turnovers: 17 (Billups 5, Stormo 4, Tekin 3, McCollum 2, Baer, Eley, Kellier). Steals: 8 (Platek...
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60
Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
Julian Reese’s career day guides No. 23 Maryland over Coppin St.
Julian Reese scored a career-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds to lead three Terrapins who finished in double figures
DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67
DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51. INDIANA (6-0) Jackson-Davis...
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
WASHINGTON 68, SAINT MARY'S 64, OT
Percentages: FG .442, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Meah). Turnovers: 22 (Fuller 8, Brooks 5, K.Johnson 4, Bajema 2, Kepnang 2, Meah).
High School Football: Calallen holds off Somerset to advance to state quarterfinals
BEEVILLE — Calallen quarterback Bryce Burnett has answered the call in some of the Wildcats’ biggest moments this season. That trend continued Friday during the Class 4A Division I regional round against Somerset. ...
NBAGL Glance
Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m. Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m. G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Long Island...
Sources: Nebraska working to hire Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska has zeroed in on Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' new coach and the two sides are working on finalizing a deal, sources told ESPN.
