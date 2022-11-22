ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS Denver

Nikola Jokic jumps ladder in MVP race, enters into Top 3

The reigning MVP has jumped the ladder in the Kia NBA MVP race following an impressive string of games played. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has been nothing less, but spectacular on the floor as Denver currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. As normal, Jokic leads in most categories among the team. The Joker is currently averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.0 assists per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting close to 63% from the field. Jokic has been a main focal point for the Nuggets in efficiency, being top-4 among the...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Chargers try to shake tough losses, beat Cardinals on road

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Lions can't get a stop late as 3-game win streak ends

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games. On Thursday, they had chances to stun the Buffalo Bills for a fourth straight win, but they couldn't quite do it.
DETROIT, MI

