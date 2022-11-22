Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Related
Nikola Jokic jumps ladder in MVP race, enters into Top 3
The reigning MVP has jumped the ladder in the Kia NBA MVP race following an impressive string of games played. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has been nothing less, but spectacular on the floor as Denver currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. As normal, Jokic leads in most categories among the team. The Joker is currently averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.0 assists per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting close to 63% from the field. Jokic has been a main focal point for the Nuggets in efficiency, being top-4 among the...
Post Register
Chargers try to shake tough losses, beat Cardinals on road
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.
Post Register
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary.
Post Register
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with...
Post Register
Lions can't get a stop late as 3-game win streak ends
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games. On Thursday, they had chances to stun the Buffalo Bills for a fourth straight win, but they couldn't quite do it.
Arizona, Arizona State mascots in fight as Sun Devils score a TD
Neither the University of Arizona nor Arizona State are having exceptional football seasons. That doesn’t matter when the schools get together for their annual Pac-12 scrap. And scrap it was as Sparky the Sun Devils’ mascot and Wilbur the Wildcats’ mascot appeared to get into a fight during the game on Friday.
Post Register
Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking over for Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback. He has four new pairs of sneakers to show for it.
Comments / 0