Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Detroit News
At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'
Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Cornbread is still Metro Detroit's go-to for Southern soul food
Crispy, well-seasoned fried chicken, sturdy and bitter collard greens and smoky beans and rice full of texture are some of the reasons Cornbread Restaurant & Bar is one of the best soul food destinations in Metro Detroit. This restaurant opened almost a year ago, but the recipes, much of the...
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Detroit News
Food emergency requests rise as Oakland Co. group helps feed families for Thanksgiving
Pontiac — Emergency food requests have increased as costs for daily staples have risen because of inflation, a development that was on display Tuesday as the Lighthouse of Oakland County nonprofit packed and distributed last-minute food boxes for Thanksgiving. The demand for emergency food is up this year as...
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
Detroit News
Michigan football lands commitment from Breeon Ishmail, 3-star Cincinnati linebacker
Michigan added three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton to the 2023 class. Ishmail announced his commitment Friday, choosing Michigan over offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others. He transferred to Princeton from Hamilton (Ohio) High before his senior season. Ishmail switvher from receiver to outside linebacker...
Detroit News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game
Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
Detroit News
Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
Detroit News
Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied
Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan football at Ohio State
▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. ▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News...
Detroit News
Detroit King's Sam Washington shines in move to outside linebacker
Detroit — Sam Washington can’t wait to get on the field Saturday night when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King plays Muskegon at Ford Field to close out the state football finals. Washington has been Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore’s longtime backup, but also played safety during his...
Detroit News
Oakland County leaders in new video on fake school threats: 'It's not a joke'
As threats to local schools continue to disrupt classes and prompt lockdowns, Oakland County's top two law enforcement officials are sharing the consequences of fake threats and offering parents tips on how to be proactive in a new video produced by a local district. The five-minute video, produced by Bloomfield...
Detroit News
Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby
A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
Detroit News
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing
Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
Detroit News
91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire
Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said. Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames. "The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming...
Detroit News
On the hunt: Buyers hit stores early for Black Friday deals
Westland — Best Buy's Black Friday deals started Nov. 20, but shoppers still lined up outside the tech store long before dawn Friday morning to get special offers on TVs, computers and appliances as inflation hits pocket books this year. Brandon Love, 30, of Westland, was first in the...
Detroit News
Division 8 final: Shea Ruddy drives Ottawa Lake Whiteford past Ubly for state title
When Ottawa Lake Whiteford needed it most, the offense answered the call. A two-touchdown lead had evaporated in the second half and quarterback Shea Ruddy and Co. had to come up with points. The ensuing 17-play, 80-yard drive, took 7:42 off the clock and gave Whiteford a lead it never...
Comments / 0