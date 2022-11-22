ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

At Detroit ministry, diners thankful 'to be part of community'

Highland Park — There was no shortage of grateful diners at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, which offered Thanksgiving dinner for the folks who look at the ministries as a path to independence Thursday. At Oasis, an emergency shelter with transitional and permanent housing for men run by the ministries...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football lands commitment from Breeon Ishmail, 3-star Cincinnati linebacker

Michigan added three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton to the 2023 class. Ishmail announced his commitment Friday, choosing Michigan over offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati and Purdue, among others. He transferred to Princeton from Hamilton (Ohio) High before his senior season. Ishmail switvher from receiver to outside linebacker...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game

Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting

Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police commissioner's lawsuit denied

Detroit — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton that claimed police officials violated his civil rights by arresting him during a raucous 2019 board meeting. Burton's attorney said Friday he plans to fight the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Scouting report: Michigan football at Ohio State

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. ▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Detroit King's Sam Washington shines in move to outside linebacker

Detroit — Sam Washington can’t wait to get on the field Saturday night when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King plays Muskegon at Ford Field to close out the state football finals. Washington has been Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore’s longtime backup, but also played safety during his...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County woman sentenced in starving death of 7-month-old baby

A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing

Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire

Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said. Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames. "The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

On the hunt: Buyers hit stores early for Black Friday deals

Westland — Best Buy's Black Friday deals started Nov. 20, but shoppers still lined up outside the tech store long before dawn Friday morning to get special offers on TVs, computers and appliances as inflation hits pocket books this year. Brandon Love, 30, of Westland, was first in the...
WESTLAND, MI

