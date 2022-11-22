A Macomb County mother was sentenced to 27.5 to 50 years in prison Wednesday in the 2020 starving death of her 7-week-old son. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office took on the case after Shantavia Hayden of Warren brought her son A’Mir Griffin, who had been dead for several hours, to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit in October of 2020.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO