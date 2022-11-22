Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 23 Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor
In a game Texas absolutely had to win to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, the Longhorns dominated down the stretch and left no doubt in the final minutes. Here are a few initial thoughts from Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor. That’s how you put a stamp on...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor gamethread
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday as head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to secure the team’s eighth win of the season. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN and this is your...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor advanced stats preview
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns were able to bounce back last week with a pounding 55-14 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Even with quarterback Jalon Daniels back, Kansas couldn’t seem to move the ball effectively in the first half, allowing Bijan Robinson to put the team on his back and get the Longhorns out to a 31-0 lead.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 23 Texas vs Baylor: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The Texas Longhorns have one more chance to get revenge from last year’s losses and keep their hopes for Arlington alive, but face a tough test at home against the Baylor Bears. Dave Aranda’s squad had a chance to knock off rival TCU at home, but a last-second field...
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley has left the team
Texas Longhorns senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the program, according to a report from Inside Texas. Billingsley did not travel with the Longhorns for the game against Jayhawks last week, initially raising the possibility that he was planning on redshirting to return for another season on the Forty Acres. But now it appears that the Alabama transfer has played his last game for Texas after a tumultuous season that started with a six-game suspension due to an NCAA issue.
Burnt Orange Nation
Turkey Day Roundtable: Bijan, Senior Day, and the Baylor Bears
Who impressed you the most in Texas’s 55-14 route over the Kansas Jayhawks: Steve Sarkisian or Pete Kwiatkowski?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - PK deserves his flowers for the defensive performance this season. Even when they play good, fans give credit to Gary Patterson but today I’m going with Sark. Cold weather, high winds, weird atmosphere, and Sark understood the assignment. Give the ball to your best player. It seems simple but I see a lot of coaches ignore that on Saturday and Sunday and we saw Sark do that last week. This time around he attacked KU’s run defense and didn’t put his freshman QB in a position where he had to win the game for Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - Baylor
Well, the Kansas game surprised the heck out of me. Road win. Mobile quarterback. The Texas defense has really come into its own. And I'm loving every minute of it. Additionally, Sark did what most of us have been barking for for weeks now, run Bijan run. I expect much...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can Texas run past Dave Aranda’s Bears?
The Texas Longhorns return to Austin for the regular season finale, a pivotal matchup against the Baylor Bears on Black Friday. In spite of frustrations this year, Texas has an opportunity to both end the season on a high note and keep their glimmer of hope for an appearance in Arlington alive. To do that, they will need to get their final revenge win of the year against the Bears, a team coming off of a heart-breaker loss to rival TCU. Will Dave Aranda’s squad be able to rebound or will they come in flat?
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas alums Jacoby Jones, Holton Hill drafted into XFL reboot
The XFL is back. Well, again. The rebooted spring football league kicked off its inaugural-ish draft last week. Two former Texas Longhorns were among the names called, including defensive back Holton Hill, who played under former head coach Tom Herman, and who was selected by the DC Defenders, and defensive lineman Jacoby Jones, who declared for the NFL Draft last season and was selected by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL’s draft.
