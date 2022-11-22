Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
wsvaonline.com
No. 23 Coastal Carolina faces JMU with title game on horizon
No. 23 Coastal Carolina has already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship. The Chanticleers will face either Troy or South Alabama for the title. James Madison would be in play for the title with a victory, but the Dukes are ineligible for the championship under terms of their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Chants are likely to be without QB Grayson McCall. James Madison has won two straight after losing three in a row.
Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
wsvaonline.com
Dukes’ Jefferson named Sun Belt Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – After a pair of dominant performances, senior guard Kiki Jefferson was voted Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Jefferson has averaged 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing in the past two games, shooting 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from deep. At Longwood, the guard led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 (75.0%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60.0%) from downtown on Nov. 17. The Lancaster, Pa. native then recorded a season-high 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a 76-65 loss to #13 North Carolina on Nov. 20 The senior now boasts 13 career double-doubles and four games scoring 30 or more.
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
Virginia Earns Scrappy 62-41 Win Over Campbell to Remain Unbeaten
The Cavaliers are 6-0 for the first time since 1997
wsvaonline.com
Nine Bridgewater Eagles earn All-ODAC Football honors
FOREST, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team saw nine student-athletes named to the 2022 All-ODAC teams, which was released by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Four Eagles earned spots on the first team defense including senior punter Garrett Graves, sophomore defensive lineman Tucker Harris, senior linebacker Shawn Harris and redshirt junior defensive back Aaron Moore, while sophomore Jackson Hendren earns a first-team nod as the top kicker in the ODAC.
247Sports
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
wsvaonline.com
Royals’ Women’s Basketball rolls past Regent, 58-31
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball kicked off the holiday weekend with a bang. Mya Hamlet notched a double-double, Lauryn Moore dropped 13 points and the EMU defense held Regent to single-digit points in each quarter as the Royals of EMU downed the visiting Royals of Regent, 58-31.
Nokesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg deputy manager appointed
Harrisonburg’s city manager has a new acting Number Two. Amy Snider was elevated on Wednesday to acting Deputy City Manager. She had previously held the role of assistant to the city manager since 2019. Snider’s new standing in the city government makes her the chief advisor to city manager...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
wsvaonline.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
