Nashville, TN

Predators-Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed because of a water main break that has soaked the downtown arena. The NHL said the water main break has "significantly impacted the event level" of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chargers try to shake tough losses, beat Cardinals on road

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they're interesting. They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Titans host Bengals, insist revenge not on the menu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee's run as the AFC's No. 1 seed last January. Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bills overcome deficit, chaotic week; rally to beat Lions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen looked exhausted on the sideline after the final whistle blew, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback turned and wrapped his arms around receiver Stefon Diggs to give his teammate a big, long hug. Allen, with his wonky and sore throwing elbow, and Diggs,...
DETROIT, MI
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it.
DENVER, CO

