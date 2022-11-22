ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Bruce Brown, Lori Lyons are 2023 sports journalism inductees in LSHOF

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Two transformational and highly-decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime New Orleans Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Many seeking 7th straight semifinals appearance with win Friday night

MANY, La. (KALB) - When you think about playoff football in the state of Louisiana, it’s hard to leave out the Many Tigers. Under Head Coach Jess Curtis, the Tigers have appeared in the last six Class 2A semifinals advancing to the last three state championship games. This year,...
MANY, LA
kalb.com

One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects accused in two home burglaries around the Leesville area has been arrested. Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was arrested in Wisconsin by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office when they responded to a report of a shirtless man in the street throwing snowballs at people. After speaking with Ashworth, deputies performed a criminal history check and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Vernon Parish for burglaries in the Burr Ferry community.
LEESVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy