Austin, TX

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
BATON ROUGE, LA
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51. INDIANA (6-0) Jackson-Davis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32

MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67

DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
CHICAGO, IL
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37

LOUISVILLE (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Carr 5-7, Russell 3-4, Konno 2-4, Williams 1-2, Verhulst 1-2, Cochran 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Konno 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 18 (Russell 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Dixon 2, Harris 2, Verhulst 2, Williams 1, Jones 1,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
TAMPA, FL
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
NORMAN, OK
Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60

MARY BALDWIN (0-1) Fraley 2-7 2-4 7, Asbury 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 5-13 0-0 14, Malott 0-3 0-0 0, Stoudamire 3-7 0-0 6, Ogle 3-3 1-2 7, Barbour 4-7 1-2 12, Ignacio 3-4 0-0 7, Brun 1-1 2-2 4, Purvis 0-1 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-3 0-0 0, Leipold 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Harrist 0-0 0-0 0, Opoku 0-0 0-0 0, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 6-10 60.
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54

Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...

