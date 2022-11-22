Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51. INDIANA (6-0) Jackson-Davis...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.00, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jordan 2-4, An.Hayes 1-2, Weber 1-3, Powe 0-2, Smith 0-2, Parker 0-1, Gony 0-1, Al.Hayes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 1, Powe 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 5, D.Carter 3, J.Carter 2, Kohl 2, Jordan 1, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 76, No. 14 Maryland 67
DEPAUL (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Morrow 3-8, Holmes 3-6, Rogers 2-10, Rimmer 2-4, Allen 1-1, Peoples 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 1, Morrow 1, Peoples 1) Turnovers: 17 (Rogers 8, Holmes 3, Morrow 2, Rimmer 2, Allen 1, Peoples 1) Steals: 7 (Rimmer 3,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37
LOUISVILLE (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Carr 5-7, Russell 3-4, Konno 2-4, Williams 1-2, Verhulst 1-2, Cochran 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Konno 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 18 (Russell 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Dixon 2, Harris 2, Verhulst 2, Williams 1, Jones 1,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 71, Harvard 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Alnatas 4-7, Keys 2-7, Asi 2-4, Chastain 1-5, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Asi 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 11 (Chastain 3, Milton 3, Keys 2, Collins 1, Alnatas 1, Asi 1) Steals: 9 (Alnatas 2, De...
Porterville Recorder
Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60
MARY BALDWIN (0-1) Fraley 2-7 2-4 7, Asbury 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 5-13 0-0 14, Malott 0-3 0-0 0, Stoudamire 3-7 0-0 6, Ogle 3-3 1-2 7, Barbour 4-7 1-2 12, Ignacio 3-4 0-0 7, Brun 1-1 2-2 4, Purvis 0-1 0-0 0, Sheridan 0-3 0-0 0, Leipold 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Harrist 0-0 0-0 0, Opoku 0-0 0-0 0, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 6-10 60.
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 100, COASTAL GEORGIA 54
Percentages: FG .532, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Blaine 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Morse 1-4, X.Brown 1-4, Freidel 1-9, Offurum 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards, Offurum, Roberson, Sule, Wooden). Turnovers: 11 (Edwards 2, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Blaine, Freidel, Offurum,...
Arizona, Arizona State mascots in fight as Sun Devils score a TD
Neither the University of Arizona nor Arizona State are having exceptional football seasons. That doesn’t matter when the schools get together for their annual Pac-12 scrap. And scrap it was as Sparky the Sun Devils’ mascot and Wilbur the Wildcats’ mascot appeared to get into a fight during the game on Friday.
Moore: Territorial Cup highlights mess new Arizona State coach will inherit
TUCSON — Whoever takes over Arizona State’s football program will be getting into a mess as big as a kitchen after Thanksgiving dinner. The Sun Devils couldn’t do much of anything right in their 38-35 loss to the rival Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Consider this first-half sequence: Down 7-0, the ASU offense was...
No. 2 Stanford pushes pace in 2nd half for 93-69 win vs FGCU
HONOLULU (AP) — Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 on Friday in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked...
Porterville Recorder
Carr leads No. 10 Cardinals in 100-37 rout without Van Lith
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...
Comments / 0