ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Sentenced for ‘15-Year Fraud Spree’

By Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0Jn8_0jJR2VAs00

Todd and Julie Chrisley , the stars of “ Chrisley Knows Best ,” were sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

In June, the couple of USA Network’s top-rated original series were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, Variety reports. In addition, they were found guilty of tax evasion and prosecutors alleged they defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. The couple’s “15-year fraud spree,” as described by prosecutors, also consisted of millions of dollars in earnings from the show that they hid from the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in prison for his role in conspiring to defraud the IRS and filing false tax returns.

Prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo that the pair stiffed not only creditors, but also service workers and a contractor who was not paid for work done on the reality stars’ home.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner,” the prosecutors stated. “Their ’empire’ was built upon the backs of defrauded community banks that collapsed while Todd Chrisley used the stolen money to fly to Los Angeles for bi-weekly haircuts.”

A few episodes of Season 10 of “Chrisley Knows Best,” which were filmed before the trial began, are still expected to air in 2023, Variety reports.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’

Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
The List

Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy