Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Cowboys BREAKING: Takk McKinley Roster Move for Giants Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Cowboys and Giants celebrate Thanksgiving together on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV
The recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continued with a post-game shoutout from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Packers OL Sean Rhyan suspended six games for PED violation
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended for six games without pay after violating the NFL’s
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt
We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
