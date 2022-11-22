ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
FanSided

How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense

While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt

We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers

Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
CBS Sports

Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.

