ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Penguin Random House’s $2.2B Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster Is Dead

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0NpJ_0jJR2MTZ00
Sam Mellish via Getty Images

Paramount has scrapped an agreement to sell publishing house Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, with the company saying in a federal filing on Monday that it would not appeal a recent court decision to block the merger on antitrust grounds. The dissolution of the proposed $2.18 billion deal comes two years after it was first announced, but less than a month after U.S. District Judge Florence Pan ruled that it would serve to “substantially… lessen competition in the market,” agreeing that the acquisition had the potential to harm authors’ earnings and the variety of books published in the United States. Penguin, a subsidiary of the German media group Bertelsmann, initially said it planned to appeal Pan’s order. On Sunday, Reuters reported that the deal was on the verge of collapse, with Bertelsmann having failed to convince Paramount to back the appeal process. Under the terms of the original deal, Bertelsmann is now obligated to pay Paramount a $200 million termination fee. A Penguin spokeswoman confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the German group would make the payment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

Shortly after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO took the company private and began cutting staff. He fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. His vision for the company involved a much smaller workforce, so mass layoffs began. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.
Deadline

Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy