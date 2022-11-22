ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip

SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg while walking on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy