UVALDE, TEXAS — In Uvalde it's been a rough Thanksgiving for the families of the Robb Elementary victims. Thursday marks six months since the mass shooting, which killed 21. This week some of the families helped with preparations for an annual Thanksgiving dinner. Nine-year-old Jackie Cazares family has helped run the dinner for years. They as well as loved ones spoke with us about how they're honoring her legacy.

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO