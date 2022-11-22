ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons

SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
TEXAS STATE
'Not the same': Jackie Cazares's loved ones honor her six months after mass shooting

UVALDE, TEXAS — In Uvalde it's been a rough Thanksgiving for the families of the Robb Elementary victims. Thursday marks six months since the mass shooting, which killed 21. This week some of the families helped with preparations for an annual Thanksgiving dinner. Nine-year-old Jackie Cazares family has helped run the dinner for years. They as well as loved ones spoke with us about how they're honoring her legacy.
UVALDE, TX
One decision to drink and drive changed lives forever

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 25% of car crash fatalities in Texas last year were DUI related. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for being the biggest drinking day of the year and law enforcement and TxDOT are encouraging people not to drink and drive. Inevitably, there will be people on...
TEXAS STATE
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
IOWA STATE
Texas gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time since January

AUSTIN, Texas — Falling gas prices are one reason to be thankful during this long holiday travel week. After record-high prices this summer, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is back down to where it was last Thanksgiving. Across Texas, the average price of a gallon of unleaded...
TEXAS STATE

