Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
Family of Jackie Cazares hosts annual free dinner honoring her and helping the community
UVALDE, TEXAS — Preparations are underway for an Uvalde tradition and this year one family is finding an extra special meaning and strength in it. It's all hands-on deck to prepare this Thanksgiving feast. "Every year we have people who say, 'Oh you know what's Luv Ya Uvalde,' Leticia...
Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons
SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
'Not the same': Jackie Cazares's loved ones honor her six months after mass shooting
UVALDE, TEXAS — In Uvalde it's been a rough Thanksgiving for the families of the Robb Elementary victims. Thursday marks six months since the mass shooting, which killed 21. This week some of the families helped with preparations for an annual Thanksgiving dinner. Nine-year-old Jackie Cazares family has helped run the dinner for years. They as well as loved ones spoke with us about how they're honoring her legacy.
'This is our highest priority,' police say of case involving 4 murdered college students
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND/KLEW) — Authorities in Idaho held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death. This is our highest priority and it will remain our top priority," Chief James Fry of...
Mexico authorities get arrest warrant regarding death of 25-year-old North Carolina woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect believed to be responsible for the death of a North Carolina woman. According to Shanquella Robinson’s death certificate, the 25-year-old was found unconscious in a rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on October 29th. On Thursday, the...
'She won't be forgotten': Tess Mata's family reflects six months after mass shooting
UVALDE, TEXAS — Thanksgiving marks six months since the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Several families have been giving back this week by helping with the annual Luv Ya Uvalde Thanksgiving meal. That included the family of 10-year-old Tess Mata. They said...
One decision to drink and drive changed lives forever
SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 25% of car crash fatalities in Texas last year were DUI related. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for being the biggest drinking day of the year and law enforcement and TxDOT are encouraging people not to drink and drive. Inevitably, there will be people on...
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
Texas gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time since January
AUSTIN, Texas — Falling gas prices are one reason to be thankful during this long holiday travel week. After record-high prices this summer, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is back down to where it was last Thanksgiving. Across Texas, the average price of a gallon of unleaded...
Burglars break into 92-year-old woman's house but leave after she talks to them
An elderly woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes. Two gunmen broke into her house on Sunday. Police are still searching for three suspects wanted for attempted burglary in the Waterford plantation neighborhood of Carolina Forest. Agnes Ebert is 92, her house was broken into Sunday night. She...
