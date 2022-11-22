ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports

CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago’s airports. Both Midway and O’Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
CHICAGO, IL
globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago to near 60 degrees ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - If I weren’t gutless I’d go for a high of 60 degrees today but to play it safe, let’s settle on 57 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine, making for great travel weather. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the 30s. Thanksgiving...
CHICAGO, IL
travelmag.com

12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter

There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport

Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
CHICAGO, IL
Progressive Rail Roading

Metra expands UP West Line service

Metra announced yesterday the addition of 18 trains (nine inbound and nine outbound) to weekday service on the Union Pacific West Line. That change increases the total daily train count on the line from 40 to 58. The schedule revision is one of several being piloted during the post-pandemic era to deliver more consistent service to riders, Metra officials said in a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL

