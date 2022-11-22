Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports
CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago’s airports. Both Midway and O’Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
fox32chicago.com
Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - A majority of the nearly 55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,. However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago to near 60 degrees ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - If I weren’t gutless I’d go for a high of 60 degrees today but to play it safe, let’s settle on 57 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine, making for great travel weather. Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the 30s. Thanksgiving...
Chicago officials urge residents to prepare for large crowds over holiday weekend
As folks are visiting family and friends in Chicago and attending various holiday events over Thanksgiving weekend, Rich Guidice with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people should prepare for large crowds.
travelmag.com
12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter
There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday is back and so are the deals at Woodfield Mall
The Woodfield Mall saw shoppers before stores even opened this morning on Black Friday. Shoppers can expect to see plenty of deals and some new stores here at the shopping center in Chicago's north suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade
CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
959theriver.com
Big Changes Coming to O’Hare Airport
Hey, it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and just in time for the holiday season, it was announced earlier today that big changes are coming to O’Hare airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town and he Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that after an FAA environmental review, construction can proceed at O’Hare airport. There will be construction on the terminal area plan, including satellite concourses 1 and 2, and the O’Hare global terminal. This also means that terminal 2 will be demolished.
Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!. “Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue. The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago. It has four restaurants, as well as a gym,...
Progressive Rail Roading
Metra expands UP West Line service
Metra announced yesterday the addition of 18 trains (nine inbound and nine outbound) to weekday service on the Union Pacific West Line. That change increases the total daily train count on the line from 40 to 58. The schedule revision is one of several being piloted during the post-pandemic era to deliver more consistent service to riders, Metra officials said in a press release.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
