coingeek.com
IPv6 and blockchain are restoring the end-to-end Internet model: Dr. Satya Gupta on CoinGeek Backstage
The era of IPv6 is upon us, and as the world adopts this new and advanced version of the Internet, India has emerged as the global leader in IPv6 adoption. Dr. Satya Gupta, the chairman of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, believes that India will cement its position as the global IPv6 leader, boosted by enabling regulations and the world’s second-highest population.
coingeek.com
Revolut ‘lite’ app launches as platform surpasses 25 million user mark
London-based fintech firm Revolut is eyeing global expansion as it seeks to spread its reach into new regions. The move is coming on the heels of the firm crossing the milestone of 25 million customers after seven years of operations. The firm, worth $33 billion, disclosed that it processes over $330 million in transactions monthly after diversifying its operations to include remittances and trading of digital assets.
coingeek.com
India: EDII partners with 2 blockchain institutes for certified blockchain startup program
The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has entered into a partnership with the Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) to offer blockchain technology training to citizens. In their announcement, the parties state that the partnership will offer lectures to participants with a scope on the...
coingeek.com
India’s central bank to launch retail CBDC pilot in December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is eyeing a launch of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot in December following the success of a wholesale CBDC pilot, reports the Economic Times of India. India’s central bank is at the last stage of preparing for the rollout of the...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
maritime-executive.com
Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities
A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
coingeek.com
Blockchain Council of the Philippines formed in bid to promote distributed ledger tech adoption
Key stakeholders in Philipinne’s Web3 space have banded together to create a new council for promoting blockchain technology in the country. The formation of the new council, named the “Blockchain Council of the Philippines,” was announced at a press conference at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay. Initial council members came from all sectors of the Web 3 industry in the Philippines, including RCBC Executive Vice President and FinTech Alliance Lito Villanueva, PruLife UK Director and FinTech Alliance trustee Ida Tiongson, and tech lawyer Mark Gorriceta.
The FTC is 'likely' to file a suit to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision, report says
The FTC is scrutinizing Microsoft's bid to purchase Activision and is 'likely' to file a lawsuit to block the deal, according to a report in Politico.
coingeek.com
Overseas Filipino workers forced to partake in digital asset scams, lawmaker reveals
A Filipino lawmaker has raised the alarm over the mass recruitment of Filipinos to scam the West using digital assets. Senator Risa Hontiveros disclosed the new scheme on the floor of the Senate, where she noted that her office had uncovered a large-scale human trafficking ring. Investigations by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed that a Chinese syndicate was behind the ring and sought to create an “all-Filipino team of scammers.”
coingeek.com
Is Teranode even real? Jake Jones discusses taking Bitcoin to unbounded scaling on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream
This week on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Bitcoin Association’s Jake Jones to talk about the plan to take Bitcoin to unbounded scaling, what’s happening in the BSV ecosystem, and more. A note about ‘proof of reserves’. Wuckert begins by mentioning the...
coingeek.com
These crypto crashes benefit the BSV blockchain
The recent FTX debacle and the harsh crash of the BTC price draw attention to the person that predicted all of this for years. Dr. Craig Wright, the inventor of Bitcoin, warned the digital asset sphere of how corrupt and fake the “crypto industry” is. In an article from 2019 titled Crypto flim-flam, Dr. Wright stated:
coingeek.com
Impossible to protect Singapore citizens from FTX fallout, central bank says
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it will not be possible for the central bank to protect local users from the harsh effects of FTX’s implosion. In a statement released on November 21, the banking regulator stated that it tried to salvage the situation for citizens but was blighted by jurisdictional issues.
coingeek.com
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
coingeek.com
South Korea probes exchanges listing native tokens after FTX collapse
FTX’s collapse this month has sparked a slew of regulatory actions worldwide as authorities scramble to protect their financial systems from contagion. The latest is South Korea, where the Financial Services Commission (FSC) is probing exchanges for listing their native tokens. While Sam Bankman-Fried’s leadership and the lending of...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
coingeek.com
Bank of Jamaica extends eCurrency deal ahead of full-scale CBDC rollout
Central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure support provider eCurrency has announced the extension of its existing arrangement with the Bank of Jamaica for a full-scale rollout. Jamaica and eCurrency entered into a five-month partnership to explore a retail CBDC pilot known as JAM-DEX in August 2021. However, development into the...
coingeek.com
New York Attorney General seeks to ban retirement funds from investing in digital assets
The aftershocks of the FTX disaster continue to roll on. The latest tremor for the industry came on November 22, as New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James urged lawmakers to prohibit employer retirement plans and IRAs from investing in digital assets. In a letter to Congress, James proposes legislation...
