LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO