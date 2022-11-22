Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
8newsnow.com
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police hold first officer lateral academy ceremony in six years
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is celebrating some officers on a big accomplishment. The department held its first lateral academy graduation in six years on Tuesday, where 16 new officers were recognized for their achievements. All 16 officers have a combined 112 years of...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after 3 shot near Nellis Air Force Base
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a triple shooting near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards just after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Police found an 18- or 19-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
KEYT
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses
The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of...
news3lv.com
Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out near state border
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada State Patrol (NSP) want you to know they are there and will write up a ticket if you violate any traffic laws. So far, NSP has handed out 291 violations and 254 for speeding as they joined forces with CHP to keep highways safe this holiday weekend.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Police search for armed robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at Las Vegas businesses
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at businesses in the Las Vegas area. In at least one incident Metro police said the man brandished a weapon against store employees. Police released three photos of the suspected robber on Wednesday evening, however, did not provide the […]
news3lv.com
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
Las Vegas mother sues CCSD after child was attacked on school bus
The lawsuit filed by the mother, Jasmen Jackson, alleges that a student at Clifford J. Lawrence Junior High School was “sexually, physically and emotionally abusing” her son in August 2021.
‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept
A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in fast food drive-thru shooting, no arrests
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Police need help finding man wanted for several commercial thefts in Las Vegas area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department needs help finding a man wanted for several commercial thefts in businesses in the Las Vegas area. Authorities said at least one incident has brandished a weapon against store employees. The suspect is described as a Black man around 6'2"...
Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
Firefighters investigate building fire in east Las Vegas valley
Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire in the east valley.
news3lv.com
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolled on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by Clark County. "I...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the hit and run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Halston Street. A Ford...
