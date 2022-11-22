ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

8newsnow.com

A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas minster turns to social media to find housing and job for homeless construction worker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We all run into rough patches in life and need a little help to get back on track. That can be said for Terry Barton who found himself homeless on the streets of downtown Las Vegas. He tells FOX5 he was in Las Vegas working a few years ago and then moved to Florida. But he found himself out of work in Florida after the Covid pandemic. He then was offered a job and a free place to stay back in Las Vegas if he remained at a construction company.
news3lv.com

After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police hold first officer lateral academy ceremony in six years

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is celebrating some officers on a big accomplishment. The department held its first lateral academy graduation in six years on Tuesday, where 16 new officers were recognized for their achievements. All 16 officers have a combined 112 years of...
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after 3 shot near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a triple shooting near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards just after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Police found an 18- or 19-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
news3lv.com

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
8 News Now

Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
