State Press Play: Barstool BTS
Take a behind the scenes look at the rise of Tempe Barstool and the potential damage those posts may have. Plus, a look into the vandalization of 'A' Mountain just days before the ASU vs UA rivalry football game and a new convenience store delivery service run by students. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they break down this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play."
Olympic sports roundup: ASU wrestling upset No. 3 Missouri, volleyball splits final road trip
ASU volleyball finished its last road trip of the regular season with a loss to No. 8 Stanford and a win over Cal. The first set for the Sun Devils started strong, with ASU keeping up with Stanford throughout the majority of the set. Senior outside hitter Iman Isanovic, senior setter Shannon Shields and junior outside hitter Marta Levinska were keeping the attack strong with several kills from each player. A three-point streak from Stanford late in the set was too much for ASU and Stanford took a 25-22 win.
ASU hockey enters toughest stretch of the season, starting with No. 2 Minnesota
Following a rough two-game road series at Clarkson in which ASU was swept, the Sun Devils will look to get back to their winning ways this weekend. The Sun Devils will welcome the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers for a two-game set starting Friday at Mullett Arena. These next two...
ASU football travels to Tucson to battle for the Territorial Cup against UA
It's that time of year again for ASU football (3-8) to travel to Tucson to take on cross-state rival UA (4-7), in the annual Territorial Cup, one of college football's oldest rivalries. "This game means a lot to this school," said redshirt fifth-year linebacker Kyle Soelle said following the team's...
Sun Devil women's basketball undefeated and men's team dominated No. 20 Michigan
After a concerning performance against Tarleton State and an overtime loss to Texas Southern to open the season, ASU men's basketball entered the Legends Classic in Brooklyn 2-1, but had yet to reach its potential. A comeback win against Virginia Commonwealth University in Wednesday's opener and a blowout win over a ranked Michigan team the following day proved what many observers believed before the season — when this team plays together, they have the talent to beat just about anyone.
