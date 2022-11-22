ASU volleyball finished its last road trip of the regular season with a loss to No. 8 Stanford and a win over Cal. The first set for the Sun Devils started strong, with ASU keeping up with Stanford throughout the majority of the set. Senior outside hitter Iman Isanovic, senior setter Shannon Shields and junior outside hitter Marta Levinska were keeping the attack strong with several kills from each player. A three-point streak from Stanford late in the set was too much for ASU and Stanford took a 25-22 win.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO