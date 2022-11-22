ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro remembers those lost to hate with Trans- Remembrance vigil

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od0qL_0jJR1g2c00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in downtown Owensboro on Monday. The gathering was not only in honor of Tran-Remembrance Day, but also to remember those whose lives were cut-short and forever changed after the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

This Trans-Remembrance Day marks the 10th year the Tri-State Alliance has held its vigil to commemorate the day. Unfortunately, it has been marked by more violence and hate against the LGBTQ+ community.

Victims of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting identified

In just the year of 2022, the following transgender and gender non-conforming people and more that remain nameless have lost their lives in violent incidents fueled by hate against those are different:

  • 1. Tiffany Banks
  • 2. Semaj Billingslea
  • 3. Acey Morrison
  • 4. Mya Allen
  • 5. Dede Ricks
  • 6. Maddie Hoffmann
  • 7. Aaron Lynch
  • 8. Kandii Reed
  • 9. Hayden Davis
  • 10. Marisela Castro
  • 11. Cherry Bush
  • 12. Keshia Chanel Geter
  • 13. Martasia Richmond
  • 14. Kitty Monroe
  • 15. Shawmaynè Giselle Marie
  • 16. Brazil Johnson
  • 17. Sasha Mason
  • 18. Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway
  • 19. Nedra Sequence Morris
  • 20. Ray Muscat
  • 21. Fern Feather
  • 22. Ariyanna Mitchell
  • 23. Miia Love Parker
  • 24. Kenyatta ‘Kesha’ Webster
  • 25. Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse
  • 26. Tatiana Labella
  • 27. Paloma Vazquez
  • 28. Matthew Angelo Spampinato
  • 29. Naomie Skinner
  • 30. Cypress Ramos
  • 31. Duval Princess
  • 32. Amariey Lej

Added to the list of those lost due to hate are the victims of the Club Q shooting: Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSQ6U_0jJR1g2c00
Colorado Springs Police released the identities and photos of the victims killed in a shooting at Club Q, a gay bar in the city. (Colorado Springs Police)

“What’s especially stark is this past Saturday night Sunday morning, we had another transperson killed in that mass shooting in Colorado Springs; so we’re just trying to remember the people that have passed away and we’re asking for an end to the violence against the LGBT community, especially the transgender community,” said Wally Paynter of the Tri-State Alliance.

Paynter says those most at risk of being a victim of a hate crime are African-American and Latino Trans people. More information can be found here .

