Owensboro remembers those lost to hate with Trans- Remembrance vigil

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in downtown Owensboro on Monday. The gathering was not only in honor of Tran-Remembrance Day, but also to remember those whose lives were cut-short and forever changed after the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

This Trans-Remembrance Day marks the 10th year the Tri-State Alliance has held its vigil to commemorate the day. Unfortunately, it has been marked by more violence and hate against the LGBTQ+ community.

In just the year of 2022, the following transgender and gender non-conforming people and more that remain nameless have lost their lives in violent incidents fueled by hate against those are different:

1. Tiffany Banks

2. Semaj Billingslea

3. Acey Morrison

4. Mya Allen

5. Dede Ricks

6. Maddie Hoffmann

7. Aaron Lynch

8. Kandii Reed

9. Hayden Davis

10. Marisela Castro

11. Cherry Bush

12. Keshia Chanel Geter

13. Martasia Richmond

14. Kitty Monroe

15. Shawmaynè Giselle Marie

16. Brazil Johnson

17. Sasha Mason

18. Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway

19. Nedra Sequence Morris

20. Ray Muscat

21. Fern Feather

22. Ariyanna Mitchell

23. Miia Love Parker

24. Kenyatta ‘Kesha’ Webster

25. Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse

26. Tatiana Labella

27. Paloma Vazquez

28. Matthew Angelo Spampinato

29. Naomie Skinner

30. Cypress Ramos

31. Duval Princess

32. Amariey Lej

Added to the list of those lost due to hate are the victims of the Club Q shooting: Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance

Colorado Springs Police released the identities and photos of the victims killed in a shooting at Club Q, a gay bar in the city. (Colorado Springs Police)

“What’s especially stark is this past Saturday night Sunday morning, we had another transperson killed in that mass shooting in Colorado Springs; so we’re just trying to remember the people that have passed away and we’re asking for an end to the violence against the LGBT community, especially the transgender community,” said Wally Paynter of the Tri-State Alliance.

Paynter says those most at risk of being a victim of a hate crime are African-American and Latino Trans people. More information can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).