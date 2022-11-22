Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The woman's ex-husband broke into the home just after the family and friends had dinner, HPD said. Police later said one of the victims, a man, lives at the home. They are still searching for the shooter.
Click2Houston.com
‘They just finished eating’: Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man, injures 2 others in Spring Branch home: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the...
Click2Houston.com
Woman’s current boyfriend opens fire on her child’s father, his mother, his brother during custody exchange in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A child drop off just before the holiday reportedly turned violent in northeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, a woman showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 9310 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange around 8 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize your kids? Video shows 4 teen boys, 1 girl stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who allegedly stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1. Officers said the suspects entered...
Brothers killed when driver slammed into them on Beltway described as 'inseparable'
Eduardo and Carlos Miranda's family is still trying to understand the loss of the two "inseparable" brothers killed in a wreck on the Beltway.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
Man charged with murder after HPD finds victim shot to death in his apartment bedroom, documents say
A witness gave police a description of the suspect and when officers knocked on the apartment door, the resident matched that report. Officers said they also found something else.
Driver accused of running away after 17-year-old passenger killed in crash into power pole
Houston police found the 19-year-old at an area hospital. He allegedly ran off after crashing into a pole, killing his 17-year-old passenger.
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
Oldest of 3 sisters became their legal guardian after dad allegedly killed mom and disappeared
"I don't want to get killed by him," one of the sisters, who were left orphaned due to an act of violence, told ABC13.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
texasbreaking.com
Houston Kid Gets Stolen along with a car, Suspect Leaves the 1-year-old in a Dollar Store
Police in Houston are searching for the person who they believe stole a family’s car while a 1-year-old kid was inside, then reportedly put the boy off at a southwest Houston dollar shop, where he was later discovered roaming. A 38-year-old man and his young son were at a...
Comments / 2