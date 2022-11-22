ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, OH

wnewsj.com

Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 22-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS girls open with win over Falcons

WILMINGTON — In the first bowling match of the season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match had the Hurricane on top 2,270 to 1,760. Kylie Fisher, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a freshman, had a 392 two-game series, including a...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BHS reserve girls pull out 41-31 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Reading 41-31 Tuesday night at the middle school gym. Madison Gillman led the Wildcats with 11 points while Toby Tedrick and Desiree Abbott had six points each. Karley Tipton and Shelby Panetta scored five each. Hailee Harris and Gracie...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton wrestling

East Clinton has six returning wrestlers and several newcomers from the junior high program as the 2022-23 season begins. In his 14th season as the wrestling coach at East Clinton, head coach Doug Stehlin will be assisted by Andrew Ramsay at the varsity with Tyler Earley the junior high head coach and Josh and John Cline as the junior high assistant coaches.
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester bowling

Paul Jackson takes over the Blanchester bowling program as the first-year coach. A long-time bowler himself, Jackson will have to acclimate himself to coaching youth bowlers at the high school level. There are five returning bowlers, Braxton McFaddin for the boys, and Gracie Kaehler, Makayla Lanham, Katelyn Toles and Emily...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys bowling

The Wilmington High School boys bowling had several bowlers with averages over 200 — Jayden Tackett 211.4, Lucas Nef 208.4, Hunter Gallion 201.9, Isaac Pletcher 201.3. Gallion was a state qualifier last season but graduated along with Neff, so WHS has two big holes to fill in its lineup.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340. Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series. For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity

WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
BLANCHESTER, OH
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnewsj.com

CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament

The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.
MILFORD, OH
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 11-23

The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday

She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation

Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

42-27 loss in rear-view mirror for Day, Buckeyes

In many ways Ohio State has been driven this season by the memory of its 42-27 loss to Michigan a year ago in the snow in Michigan Stadium. And now that this season’s game between the two rivals is here, Ryan Day doesn’t want last year’s game to drive the Buckeyes to distraction.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award

WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH

