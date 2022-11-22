Read full article on original website
Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State
(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
Smithville, St. Mary’s brace for rare semifinal game featuring two defending state champions
By Chris Geinosky For the third consecutive season and the fourth time in the past five years, Smithville will play in the state semifinals. “It’s a blessing,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson told SBLive before practice the day before Thanksgiving. “We definitely appreciate how lucky we are to ...
The Carthage Tigers Prepare to Host Semifinal Matchup against Francis Howell
The Carthage Tigers are revving up for a big game on Saturday when they welcome Francis Howell for the Class 5 State Semifinals Coach Jon Guidie said, “Well I can’t wait to see it. I think everybody’s really excited. A normal home game is pretty fun around here but to have a semi final you […]
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri
Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KC-area architecture firm gives insight into stadiums of the future
Downtown baseball continues to be a hot topic less than a week after the Kansas City Royals announced their intention to move away from the Truman Sports Complex.
Officials: New Kan. crime-tracking system halfway complete
TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases. During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson...
Similar development to Royals vision failed in Florida
Down to the fireworks shooting into the sky, renderings of the Royals $2 billion proposed ballpark district in downtown Kansas City are like the stadium proposals for Jacksonville, Florida.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s
Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County student earns perfect score on ACT test
Alex Beeman is a talented Platte County High School student who believes that discipline is an important element for success in school. Her commitment to her studies paid off recently when she found out she scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test. About a month before the test she...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148
A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins. All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
northeastnews.net
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as office
Western Newspaper Union Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Western Newspaper Union Building (WNU) is located at 304 West 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It was a communications facility made of brick. The building contractors were C. Schnape in 1900 and George L. Brown in 1906. In 2006, the building was vacant at the time it was proposed to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which list it made on March 21, 2007. The property owner at that time was DST Realty.
