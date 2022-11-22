GRIFFITH, Ind — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover's remains were identified last week. The Merrillville woman was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO