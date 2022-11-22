Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Related
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into […]
Silver Alert canceled, Valparaiso teen found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office confirms the teen was found safe. VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy out of Valparaiso, Indiana. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Max Cannon, a 16-year-old white male described as 5 […]
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover's remains were identified last week. The Merrillville woman was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Woman killed in New Chicago house explosion in Indiana, fire officials say
ABC7 obtained cell phone video captured by a neighbor in the area who initially tried to help before the flames became too overpowering.
newschannel20.com
Endangered person advisory for Villa Park man
VILLA PARK, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Person Advisor for a man missing out of Villa Park. The Villa Park Police Department requested the alert to help locate Angelo Fragias. Fragias, 87, is 5'6" tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He is bald and...
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
Silver Alert canceled for 3 children from South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — State Police canceled a Silver Alert early Saturday for three children who were reported missing from South Bend Friday afternoon. According to the South Bend Police Department, 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell were last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 on North Eclipse Place on the north side of South Bend.
Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
WLWT 5
Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby months after she was left in baby box
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box. The baby was barely a day old when she was dropped off at the Safe Haven baby box in Lake County earlier this year. The...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
Bradley officer welcomed home after being shot in the line of duty last year
BRADLEY, Ill. — A Bradley police officer who was critically wounded in a shooting nearly a year ago was welcomed home on Wednesday. Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot last December while responding to a call at a Comfort Inn. Rittmanic was killed Bailey spent more than three weeks in intensive care. […]
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
Two young brothers are dead after falling in an icy suburban pond
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the 4-year-old and 6-year-old that died after falling into an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday.
regionnewssource.org
Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
regionnewssource.org
Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday
Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
coalcitycourant.com
Custer Park man arrested in connection with man found dead in Kankakee County
A six month investigation into a body discovered in rural Kankakee County has culminated in the arrest of a Custer Park man for concelament of death. The Braidwood Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On May 7, Adam Watts, 44, of Custer Park was reported missing to...
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0