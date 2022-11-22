Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Republican senator expects criminal charges in Harris County elections investigation
TEXAS, USA — Now that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest county, the question is whether she will find anything criminal. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, thinks she will. “You’ve got 23...
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide
One of the country’s largest private prison companies has defrauded Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-prison therapeutic programming it hasn’t provided during the pandemic, a new complaint filed with the state auditor claims.
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels
Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas. Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You play like you practice,” DPS...
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre
In the days since Abbott was reelected for a third term, he has embraced the word like never before, using it in a letter to President Joe Biden, echoing the intensifying language many Republicans have adopted in recent years. “Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of...
22-year-old shot, killed by her ex-boyfriend in NW Harris County, sheriff says; Gunman arrested
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old woman was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The deadly shooting was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex, located in the 8500 block of Point Park. Gonzalez said the woman was inside...
Watch live: Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner walk through Galleria Mall to promote safe holiday shopping
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will walk through the Galleria on Black Friday to meet customers and workers to provide safe shopping information during the holiday season. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will livestream the initiative in the video...
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The third trial is expected to begin on Feb. 24. The next...
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 150 Dominion Park Dr. around 6:50 p.m. When units arrived, they reportedly located...
