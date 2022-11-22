ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
Salon

“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
riograndeguardian.com

GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy

AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility

The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You play like you practice,” DPS...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy