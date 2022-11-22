Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half
LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 22-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
WLWT 5
Lakota West teacher comes in 5th place in World Paratriathlon on Thanksgiving Day
This is not your average Turkey Trot. Lakota West teacher Kendra Herber is spending her thanksgiving in Abu Dhabi competing in the World Triathlon, the biggest race after the Olympics. "Eighteen months ago, I couldn't even run a mile," Kendra Herber, an elite athlete, said. Kendra is a below-the-knee amputee.
wnewsj.com
Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award
WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers...
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
columbusfreepress.com
This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism
As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
wnewsj.com
Protecting Ohioans’ hard earned pensions
For so many Ohioans, giving up dollars at the bargaining table now in exchange for contributions to a pension fund, and the promise of a secure retirement in the future, has been the reality for many years. So when those pensions were threatened, and retirees and workers were facing cuts...
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said.Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters last week announced a posthumous indictment of Ralph Howell, who died in a 1985 auto accident, on aggravated murder and rape charges in the murder of 19-year-old Cheryl Thompson."I have prosecuted multiple serial killers in my time as prosecutor," Deters said in a statement. "My office firmly believes he is another."Thompson...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Ally Knisley sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our online submission site,...
ohiocapitaljournal.com
Opponents question harsher sentences for illegal gun possession in Ohio
An Ohio House measure aimed at increasing penalties for those who have a gun illegally is advancing in committee. But its opponents argue it won’t change the problems it sets out to fix. The bill itself. Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler’s HB 383 raises the penalty for illegally possessing...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
