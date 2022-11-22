ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APBFO_0jJR0ai300

DRAPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.

Julio Mora, 32, and Camila Mora, 30, are facing the same misdemeanor charges of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight and disorderly conduct.

Police identify gunman shot, killed in Herriman standoff

Draper Police Department responded to a fight in progress at a sports bar on Saturday night, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Julio and Camila, who were primarily involved in the fight, reportedly both fled before police arrived at the scene. Witnesses said the couple each held a gun in their hands at different times.

The probable cause document stated that Camila pointed the gun at patrons with her finger on the trigger.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Officers were able to locate the two and take them into custody later in the night.

They are currently held at Salt Lake County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

Runar Blackstone
3d ago

Both from that cesspool called Philadelphia. Man, we are getting the 🗑️ from all the ghettos in America at this point. Thanks Mike Lee and Mittens.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
CLEARFIELD, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Man fired shots at tow truck workers looking for illegally parked cars, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say was sitting in his vehicle when he fired a gun at two tow truck drivers as they approached his car. About 11 p.m. Tuesday, two tow truck drivers were looking for cars parked illegally at an apartment complex near 3500 South and 5600 West. Jorge Rodriguez Ramirez, 31, who was still in his car, “displayed” a gun at the tow truck employees, according to a police booking affidavit.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy