2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight

DRAPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.

Julio Mora, 32, and Camila Mora, 30, are facing the same misdemeanor charges of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight and disorderly conduct.

Draper Police Department responded to a fight in progress at a sports bar on Saturday night, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Julio and Camila, who were primarily involved in the fight, reportedly both fled before police arrived at the scene. Witnesses said the couple each held a gun in their hands at different times.

The probable cause document stated that Camila pointed the gun at patrons with her finger on the trigger.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

Officers were able to locate the two and take them into custody later in the night.

They are currently held at Salt Lake County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.