Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
wnewsj.com
Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340. Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series. For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys basketball
In Jermaine Isaac’s first season, Wilmington started strong, winning six of eight. But once the calendar turned to 2022, the Hurricane stumbled, winning just four of the next 12 games to finish at 10-10. WHS was 3-7 in the American Division. Isaac, who has coached this senior class since...
wnewsj.com
Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half
LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS. Though it was a 22-point spread in the end, it was far from easy. East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls open with win over Falcons
WILMINGTON — In the first bowling match of the season, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The non-league match had the Hurricane on top 2,270 to 1,760. Kylie Fisher, who qualified for the state tournament last season as a freshman, had a 392 two-game series, including a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester bowling
Paul Jackson takes over the Blanchester bowling program as the first-year coach. A long-time bowler himself, Jackson will have to acclimate himself to coaching youth bowlers at the high school level. There are five returning bowlers, Braxton McFaddin for the boys, and Gracie Kaehler, Makayla Lanham, Katelyn Toles and Emily...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity
WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
wnewsj.com
EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men
BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl. Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256. The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg. Austin Alloy had a...
wnewsj.com
22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling
The East Clinton boys bowling team was third in the SBAAC National Division tournament last season, just 35 pins behind runnerup Clermont Northeastern. Lukas Runk edged teammate Richard Kempke for high average for the Astros, 187.6 to 186.9. The EC girls had a solid team with Josie Runk (164.8), Tessa...
wnewsj.com
Wildcats ride Reading to 55-39 win
BLANCHESTER — Pulling away in the second half, Blanchester picked up its first win of the season Tuesday 55-39 over Reading. The BHS girls basketball team is 1-1 on the year. For Reading, this was the first game of the season. Kaylee Coyle led Blanchester with 14 points while...
wnewsj.com
Staples selected for OSHP Telecommunications Award
WILMINGTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Khiley C. Staples has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. The selection of Staples is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Sworn officers...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
High School Insider: Moeller, Kings and Wyoming prepare for the state Final Four
Moeller, Kings and Wyoming are in the state semifinals this weekend as the teams attempt to reach Canton next week for the OHSAA football state finals.
247Sports
Bearcat Bounce 11-23
The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during 2-day season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Clinton County, 46 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 31.
College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation
Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
Times Gazette
Patriot House 6 months away
The Patriot Public House, a new restaurant currently under construction on West Main Street in Hillsboro, could be open in as few as six months, according to the restaurant’s owner, Angel Mootz. Mootz and her husband, Jim, purchased lots encompassing 111-119 West Main St. in Hillsboro, including 115-119 from...
wnewsj.com
42-27 loss in rear-view mirror for Day, Buckeyes
In many ways Ohio State has been driven this season by the memory of its 42-27 loss to Michigan a year ago in the snow in Michigan Stadium. And now that this season’s game between the two rivals is here, Ryan Day doesn’t want last year’s game to drive the Buckeyes to distraction.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington provider joins Kettering Physician Network
DAYTON, Ohio – The Kettering Physician Network recently welcomed a new provider in Wilmington. Mindy Kahlhamer, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Primary Care, a service of Soin Medical Center, in Wilmington. Mindy specializes in family medicine. She earned her Master of Science Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program...
dayton.com
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
