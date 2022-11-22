ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

blackchronicle.com

Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday

OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary

State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made In Oklahoma: Ham biscuits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stacking the dough and rolling in the butter creates layers of flakiness in these biscuits. Add any of your favorite spreads and fillings to make the perfect ham sandwich. (MIO recommends Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard and fresh Scissortail Farms herbs.)
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

OKLAHOMA WATCH: High school senior takes concurrent enrollment complaint to state board | News

[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. A excessive school senior says Harding Charter Preparatory High School denied her the chance to take school courses subsequent semester via concurrent enrollment. School leaders say she didn’t ask in time, and including school courses to her schedule now might jeopardize her skill to graduate.
OKLAHOMA STATE

