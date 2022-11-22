Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blackchronicle.com
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: 114 executions and counting: An Oklahoma priest’s quest to uphold the ‘dignity of life’ | News
Bryan Brooks was an adolescent, identical to them. In the summer season of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working together with his father at the household’s mechanic store. They have been working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ faculty. One Sunday in...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
Oklahoma sisters excelling with documentaries focused on Indigenous heritage
Two Oklahoma sisters are excelling in the world of documentary filmmaking - with a focus on their Cherokee heritage.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
KTEN.com
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
New state question would make abortion care a constitutional right
A newly filed petition hopes to change the state’s constitution, giving Oklahomans legal access to abortion care.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Ham biscuits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stacking the dough and rolling in the butter creates layers of flakiness in these biscuits. Add any of your favorite spreads and fillings to make the perfect ham sandwich. (MIO recommends Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard and fresh Scissortail Farms herbs.)
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: High school senior takes concurrent enrollment complaint to state board | News
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. A excessive school senior says Harding Charter Preparatory High School denied her the chance to take school courses subsequent semester via concurrent enrollment. School leaders say she didn’t ask in time, and including school courses to her schedule now might jeopardize her skill to graduate.
