2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
St. Petersburg police stop woman from driving SUV toward Turkey Trot racers, report reads
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
76-year-old woman killed while on test drive in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A test drive from a Nissan dealership ended in a deadly crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven. The crash happened around 5:42 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in front of the Hill Nissan dealership. Polk County deputies said an 86-year-old man was test-driving a 2023...
Local indigenous group observes National Day of Mourning in lieu of Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with friends and family. For indigenous groups and their allies, it is a day to mourn. From sunrise to sunset, the Florida Indigenous Alliance gathered outside the newly fenced-in Columbus Statue along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. They joined others nationwide for the National Day of Morning, a tradition that’s been going more than 50 years.
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
Oakdale Christmas display set to open for it's 46th year in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At 82 years old, Ted Kresge is still hard at work. "There's not anybody that I know of in the country at this age who does anything like this,” Kresge said. His Christmas display, The Oakdale Christmas Spectacular, continues to bring the magic of...
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
With Christmas spirit in danger of going extinct, deputies return stolen inflatable dino to family
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One family's holiday cheer was in danger of going extinct due to a grinch who stole their inflatable Christmas dinosaur right off their lawn on Thanksgiving. Thankfully, with the help of a few Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies, the family's towering decoration is back where it...
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Metropolitan Ministries prepares 10,000 Thanksgiving meals for people in need
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers on Thursday at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa helped cook and package up more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals for people in need across the bay area. The staff prepped 2,750 pounds of turkey, 1,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,600 pounds of vegetables, 100 gallons...
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
The heat is on: 2023 Lakeland firefighter calendar benefits SPCA Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department has come out with the perfect Christmas present for anyone who is a fan of firefighters and pets. The fire department teamed up with SPCA Florida to release their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar just in time for the holiday season. Each month...
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Miles for Moffitt raises $1.4M this year for cancer research
TAMPA, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team got active this weekend at the 17th annual Miles for Moffitt event in Downtown Tampa. The event raised a whopping $1.4 million this year for cancer research, which is more than the $1.2 million raised in 2021. The fundraising event had...
Comments / 5