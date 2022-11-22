ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
Local indigenous group observes National Day of Mourning in lieu of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with friends and family. For indigenous groups and their allies, it is a day to mourn. From sunrise to sunset, the Florida Indigenous Alliance gathered outside the newly fenced-in Columbus Statue along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. They joined others nationwide for the National Day of Morning, a tradition that’s been going more than 50 years.
TAMPA, FL
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
