Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
Grand jury returns indictment accusing a son of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend
DAYTON — A man accused of shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend was charged in a formal indictment Wednesday. Bryant McCrowan, 22, was indicted on charges of felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation. On Nov....
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
Fox 19
Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
Fox 19
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning fight between 2 Cincinnati-area brothers
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight between two Cincinnati-area brothers early Thanksgiving morning ended with one falling on scissors and the other under arrest, an arrest report shows. Tylar Combs, 22, is accused of striking his brother several times inside a home on Brittany Drive at about 12:30 a.m....
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami Township man charged with murdering his stepmother and trying to murder police is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show. Joshua Amburgy, 39, is held on “no bond” order at the Clermont County Jail following an eight-count indictment, according to...
WLWT 5
Investigators offer reward for information on shooting at Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting. According to...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
WLWT 5
Fairfield police: Juvenile charged with murder for involvement in October shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Police Department announced Tuesday a juvenile has been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred last month at a Holiday Inn Express. The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and burglary for their involvement in a shooting that took place on...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rocker Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Rocker Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges after man's death
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Walton woman in connection to the overdose death of a man. Deputies say they responded to the 6500 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington on Sunday afternoon for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 'Dumb luck' is the only thing separating attempted aggravated murder charge and murder charge
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An argument through text messages led to violence in Clermont County, which resulted in three local teenagers being charged with attempted aggravated murder. Joshua Marks, 19, of Fairfield, Vinay Julious, 19, of Monroe and Daniel Colgate, 18, of Loveland appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court...
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
