No. 1 North Carolina 89, Portland 81
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51
JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
No. 3 Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT
KANSAS (6-0) Adams 2-2 2-4 6, Wilson 9-20 9-14 29, Dick 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 2-7 0-1 5, McCullar 7-16 1-2 18, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Clemence 0-6 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-21 69.
Xavier 90, Florida 83
FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83.
No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday. The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event. Roach was 3 of 14 shooting against Oregon State as the Blue Devils scored a season-low 54 points. He made 9 of 15 shots and had five assists against Xavier.
Siena 80, Florida St. 63
FLORIDA ST. (1-5) Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69
MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
Sharpshooting Washington State downs Detroit Mercy
Jabe Mullins scored a game-high 22 points as Washington State broke a school record with 19 3-point field goals Friday
Titans host Bengals, insist revenge not on the menu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee's run as the AFC's No. 1 seed last January. Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for...
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
Jackson, streaking Ravens provide test for Jags' retooled D
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville used its bye week to retool its shaky defense. The Jaguars simplified schemes and hinted at relying on “more games and stunts” to spark a listless pass rush. The changes will be put to the test Sunday when Jacksonville (3-7) hosts one...
Eric Gordon's Status For Hawks-Rockets Game
Eric Gordon has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
