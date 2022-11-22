ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

No. 1 North Carolina 89, Portland 81

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WVNews

Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

FRESNO ST. (1-5) Moore 5-12 0-0 10, Baker 8-20 5-6 22, Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Andre 3-9 4-6 10, Yap 1-7 0-0 2, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 9-12 59.
FRESNO, CA
WVNews

No. 11 Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

JACKSON ST. (0-5) Mansel 2-8 1-4 6, T.Young 5-13 1-1 13, Adams 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 4-12 1-2 10, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, Cook 2-2 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 2-3 2, C.Young 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 7-13 51.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

No. 3 Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT

KANSAS (6-0) Adams 2-2 2-4 6, Wilson 9-20 9-14 29, Dick 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 2-7 0-1 5, McCullar 7-16 1-2 18, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Clemence 0-6 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-21 69.
LAWRENCE, KS
WVNews

Xavier 90, Florida 83

FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a shaky offensive performance in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Duke coach Jon Scheyer wanted to see Jeremy Roach get back to playing more instinctively, especially at the offensive end of the floor. Roach responded with a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win on Friday. The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event. Roach was 3 of 14 shooting against Oregon State as the Blue Devils scored a season-low 54 points. He made 9 of 15 shots and had five assists against Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Siena 80, Florida St. 63

FLORIDA ST. (1-5) Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Seton Hall 70, Memphis 69

MEMPHIS (2-2) C.Lawson 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, K.Davis 7-14 7-8 22, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Lomax 1-3 2-4 4, Kennedy 3-10 1-2 8, McCadden 1-1 0-2 2, Dandridge 3-7 8-10 14, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-51 19-29 69.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Titans host Bengals, insist revenge not on the menu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Revenge is not on the menu, at least not for the Titans even with Cincinnati visiting Music City for the first time since the Bengals ended Tennessee's run as the AFC's No. 1 seed last January. Oh, Tennessee fans might revel in the opportunity for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Jackson, streaking Ravens provide test for Jags' retooled D

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville used its bye week to retool its shaky defense. The Jaguars simplified schemes and hinted at relying on “more games and stunts” to spark a listless pass rush. The changes will be put to the test Sunday when Jacksonville (3-7) hosts one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

