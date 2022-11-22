Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Is Blake Corum playing vs. Ohio State? Latest news on Michigan RB's injury status for rivalry game
Blake Corum has been the backbone of Michigan's offense throughout the 2022 season. Graded as the top running back in the nation by PFF at 96.1, Corum has rushed 245 times for 1,457 yards with 18 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 80 yards and another score. He has accounted for 30.9 percent of his team's total offense.
Sporting News
What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game
No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
Sporting News
The reason why Fox Sports' Gus Johnson always calls Ohio State 'world famous'
Fox Sports covers plenty of Ohio State football games during the year, and when they do, it's often Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. Johnson has become known for his emphatic calls on the broadcasts, often being considered one of the best at providing the energy on play-by-play.
Sporting News
Why did the Texans bench Davis Mills? Houston reportedly makes QB change after 1-8-1 start
The Texans are reportedly making a switch at quarterback after 10 games. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Houston will send starter Davis Mills to the bench ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins, days after Lovie Smith was noncommittal about his role going forward. While Smith has...
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
Sporting News
Why is Michigan vs. Ohio State always played at noon? Explaining fixed start time for 'The Game'
Ohio State vs. Michigan more often than not has been primetime-worthy viewing. That certainly won't be any different this year with No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Michigan in a battle of unbeaten teams fighting for a spot in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. But...
Sporting News
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
Sporting News
Why are Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett calling Patriots vs. Vikings on Thanksgiving?
The NBC booth is getting a bit of a shake-up for its Thanksgiving game featuring the Patriots and Vikings. Instead of having Cris Collinsworth do the color commentary for the contest, the network will turn to a couple of former NFL coaches to join the broadcast booth. They will be Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett.
Sporting News
Who is Dallan Hayden? Ohio State freshman running back emerges ahead of 'The Game' vs. Michigan
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has a way of producing unexpected heroes. Dallan Hayden could be that player in 2022 when No. 2 Ohio State meets No. 3 Michigan at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The freshman running back has taken advantage of opportunities to other running backs in the Buckeyes' running back rotation.
