ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ducks fall again to streaking Blues

By Joe Harris
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uy3D_0jJQzztV00

Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Monday night

Faulk’s goal broke a 1-1 tie with 4:13 left in the game. The Blues’ winning streak is the longest in NHL history for a team immediately following a losing streak of eight games or more in regulation play.

“We want to play well and we’re building and that’s what we wanted to be since the beginning of the year,” Faulk said. “We just know that we have to commit to the details of the game every night and there’s never an easy night.”

Noel Acciari scored in the first period and added an empty-netter to seal the win. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for St. Louis, which also beat the Ducks on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

“It’s one game at a time, one day at a time,” Binnington said. “That’s a tighter game than I think we wanted. We’ve got to recognize that and just stay on ourselves . and everyone keep that focus.”

Cam Fowler scored and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who have lost six of their last seven games and still seek their first regulation win, 19 games into the season.

“We can look at the positives as best we can, but our power play had a chance to put the game away, a couple opportunities,” Fowler said. “We didn’t get the job done, they did. That’s the hockey game.”

Acciari gave the Blues the lead just 11 seconds into the game. Brayden Schenn set it up by stealing the puck from Fowler and feeding it to a wide open Acciari in front of the net.

“He’s played well from the get-go for me,” Blues coach Craig Berube said of Acciari. “The effort he gives every night and the details in his game are excellent.”

It was the sixth-fastest goal to start a game in Blues history. Alexander Steen and Greg Paslawski share the record at eight seconds.

“We’re starting to get some bounces and I think the confidence for some guys is starting to kind of come back from that eight game skid,” Acciari said.

Fowler made up for the early miscue by tying the game with just 17.5 seconds left in the first, banking a shot off Blues defenseman Nick Leddy’s leg.

Anaheim killed off a pair of Blues power plays in a scoreless second period. Gibson made a sprawling glove save on a Jordan Kyrou chance in the first man advantage.

“When you’re winning it’s fun, and everyone’s having fun, and things are going right,” Acciari said.

Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk returned to the lineup after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Sonny Milano showing up in big moments for Capitals

WASHINGTON — Sonny Milano hasn’t been a consistent offensive force for the Capitals, but when he has come through it’s been in big moments for his new team. The Capitals signed Milano as a free agent in October just after the season began and pushed him through waivers, allowing him to get his footing down in the AHL. Since being called up Nov. 5, he’s tallied three goals in nine games including the game-tying score with 2:58 to play in their 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies

The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Nikola Jokic jumps ladder in MVP race, enters into Top 3

The reigning MVP has jumped the ladder in the Kia NBA MVP race following an impressive string of games played. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic has been nothing less, but spectacular on the floor as Denver currently sits No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. As normal, Jokic leads in most categories among the team. The Joker is currently averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.0 assists per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting close to 63% from the field. Jokic has been a main focal point for the Nuggets in efficiency, being top-4 among the...
DENVER, CO
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
469K+
Followers
75K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy