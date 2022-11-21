Utah defensive back Malone Mataele entering transfer portal

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a gain against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah defensive back Malone Mataele is putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Monday night.

He also thanked Utah football in a tweet.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound junior has been at Utah since 2018, playing in 35 games and totaling 43 tackles and an interception.

This season, Mataele has appeared in eight games, starting four games, primarily in the nickel back position in Utah’s defense. He has six tackles this year.