Following Uvalde shooting, DPS wants $1.2 billion for active shooter training facility
The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You play like you practice,” DPS...
Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons
SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
Governor Abbott serves Thanksgiving meals to troops stationed along the border
Governor Greg Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to greet and serve Thanksgiving meals to troops stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star. Prior to visiting Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and national guard members at the DPS hanger in Edinburg, the governor stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales for the service members.
Mexico authorities get arrest warrant regarding death of 25-year-old North Carolina woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect believed to be responsible for the death of a North Carolina woman. According to Shanquella Robinson’s death certificate, the 25-year-old was found unconscious in a rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on October 29th. On Thursday, the...
National Gingerbread House Competition winner awarded to North Carolina woman
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina woman has taken home the top prize at this year's National Gingerbread House Competition. Ann Bailey won the big check for her gingerbread house that she entitled, “When Dreams Have Wings." The judging was held this week at Omni Grove Park in, in...
One decision to drink and drive changed lives forever
SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 25% of car crash fatalities in Texas last year were DUI related. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for being the biggest drinking day of the year and law enforcement and TxDOT are encouraging people not to drink and drive. Inevitably, there will be people on...
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
Texas gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time since January
AUSTIN, Texas — Falling gas prices are one reason to be thankful during this long holiday travel week. After record-high prices this summer, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is back down to where it was last Thanksgiving. Across Texas, the average price of a gallon of unleaded...
Burglars break into 92-year-old woman's house but leave after she talks to them
An elderly woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes. Two gunmen broke into her house on Sunday. Police are still searching for three suspects wanted for attempted burglary in the Waterford plantation neighborhood of Carolina Forest. Agnes Ebert is 92, her house was broken into Sunday night. She...
