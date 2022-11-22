ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

foxsanantonio.com

Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons

SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
Governor Abbott serves Thanksgiving meals to troops stationed along the border

Governor Greg Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to greet and serve Thanksgiving meals to troops stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star. Prior to visiting Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and national guard members at the DPS hanger in Edinburg, the governor stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales for the service members.
One decision to drink and drive changed lives forever

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 25% of car crash fatalities in Texas last year were DUI related. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for being the biggest drinking day of the year and law enforcement and TxDOT are encouraging people not to drink and drive. Inevitably, there will be people on...
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
IOWA STATE

