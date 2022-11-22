Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Minden Christmas lights will turn on today
A popular Christmas tradition will kick back up today as the lights will be turned on in Minden. The event starts at 1pm with a live nativity, a visit from Santa, and a kid’s carnival at the windmill. Then at 5:30pm, the lighted Christmas parade will begin followed by...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Chamber: annual meeting, girls basketball showcase, and other events
Several events are happening in the Kearney area as 2022 ends and the new year begins. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher talks more about dates to mark on your calendar, including the chamber's annual meeting and the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
NebraskaTV
Many lend a hand to make Veterans Memorial a reality in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A project nearly three years in the making came to fruition Tuesday in Cambridge, and it celebrates area veterans. The Veterans Memorial honors those who serve and have served in all six branches of the military: the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and the Coast Guard, with their depictions on the monument.
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
NebraskaTV
Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building
KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
NebraskaTV
New Digital radio system launches with BCSO and KPD
KEARNEY, NEB. — A new radio system is aimed to improve the safety of officers all around the Tri-City area. Christmas came a little early for Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are getting an upgrade to a...
KSNB Local4
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
NebraskaTV
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
KETV.com
20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident
RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 6, Highway 4 back open in southern Nebraska following crash
ATLANTA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 6 and Highway 4 are now back open. A crash has closed part of Highway 6 and Highway 4 Wednesday evening. The crash happened two miles west of the Atlanta. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 4 is closed between US 6 and I Road...
NebraskaTV
Lexington resident sentenced on federal drug charge after controlled delivery
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on a federal drug charge related to a controlled delivery. Mellenzie Utterback, 31, was given the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Utterback pleaded guilty in August to the charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
NebraskaTV
UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
NebraskaTV
Darius Swanson enters Transfer Portal
KEARNEY. Neb. — Former All-American safety Darius Swanson announced on Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Swanson leaves UNK with a career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The 6-3 redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left. The safety recorded a career high 12 tackles...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced on charges related to domestic assaults
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man will spend 20 to 30 years in prison on charges related to domestic assaults. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison on one count of first-degree sexual assault. He was also sentenced in a second case to 19 years and 11 months to 20 years in prison on one count of attempted first-degree assault.
