Alma, NE

NebraskaTV

Minden Christmas lights will turn on today

A popular Christmas tradition will kick back up today as the lights will be turned on in Minden. The event starts at 1pm with a live nativity, a visit from Santa, and a kid’s carnival at the windmill. Then at 5:30pm, the lighted Christmas parade will begin followed by...
MINDEN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart

KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Many lend a hand to make Veterans Memorial a reality in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A project nearly three years in the making came to fruition Tuesday in Cambridge, and it celebrates area veterans. The Veterans Memorial honors those who serve and have served in all six branches of the military: the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and the Coast Guard, with their depictions on the monument.
CAMBRIDGE, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building

KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

New Digital radio system launches with BCSO and KPD

KEARNEY, NEB. — A new radio system is aimed to improve the safety of officers all around the Tri-City area. Christmas came a little early for Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are getting an upgrade to a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested

An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
INDIANOLA, NE
NebraskaTV

Lexington resident sentenced on federal drug charge after controlled delivery

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison on a federal drug charge related to a controlled delivery. Mellenzie Utterback, 31, was given the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court on one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Utterback pleaded guilty in August to the charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Darius Swanson enters Transfer Portal

KEARNEY. Neb. — Former All-American safety Darius Swanson announced on Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Swanson leaves UNK with a career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The 6-3 redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left. The safety recorded a career high 12 tackles...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced on charges related to domestic assaults

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man will spend 20 to 30 years in prison on charges related to domestic assaults. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison on one count of first-degree sexual assault. He was also sentenced in a second case to 19 years and 11 months to 20 years in prison on one count of attempted first-degree assault.
KEARNEY, NE

