Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

What playing for Alabama, Nick Saban has meant to Will Anderson

*** Editor's note: Story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-Auburn game. It’s difficult to find something new to say about Will Anderson. The star linebacker is already one of the top players to ever come through Alabama’s storied football program. Whether winning awards, filling the stat sheet or providing an example for his teammates, he has lived up to the immense hype from when he first stepped on campus in 2020 – and even exceeded it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GADSDEN, AL
247Sports

List of players taking part in Alabama's 2022 Senior Day ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s regular-season finale against Auburn will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, where it will recognize 17 seniors prior to the 87th Iron Bowl rivalry game. Including this season, the 2022 senior class has posted a 46-6 record over the past four years,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban updates several Alabama injuries ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama will have early practice Thursday before players celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nick Saban had his press conference and weekly radio show. During the presser, he updated the media on several Crimson Tide injuries. Alabama did not have Eli Ricks (head), Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), and Cameron Latu (ankle) against Austin Peay. Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle, suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Governors. Saban said all injured players practiced, but he gave no details as to if they will play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but the Tigers are bringing more energy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
HUEYTOWN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
