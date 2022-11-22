Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
Iron Bowl Weather Forecast for the Biggest Game of the Year
The Iron Bowl is known as the biggest game of the year for Alabama and Auburn fans. The spirit of competition between the two universities has been taking place since the first encounter in 1893 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. As fans descend upon Tuscaloosa ahead of the game...
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
What playing for Alabama, Nick Saban has meant to Will Anderson
*** Editor's note: Story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-Auburn game. It’s difficult to find something new to say about Will Anderson. The star linebacker is already one of the top players to ever come through Alabama’s storied football program. Whether winning awards, filling the stat sheet or providing an example for his teammates, he has lived up to the immense hype from when he first stepped on campus in 2020 – and even exceeded it.
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
List of players taking part in Alabama's 2022 Senior Day ceremony
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s regular-season finale against Auburn will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, where it will recognize 17 seniors prior to the 87th Iron Bowl rivalry game. Including this season, the 2022 senior class has posted a 46-6 record over the past four years,...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Great Tuscaloosa County Parks to Walk Off Thanksgiving Calories
The holiday season is here and that comes with lots of family, friends, fun, and food. Honestly, as I write this I can’t recall any holiday with my family that is not centered around fellowship with food. Here we are at Thanksgiving. Probably the most loaded-down food holiday ever....
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Alabama Football used to be a Thanksgiving Staple: All Things CW
At various times in its history, Alabama played rivals like Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving Day.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates several Alabama injuries ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama will have early practice Thursday before players celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nick Saban had his press conference and weekly radio show. During the presser, he updated the media on several Crimson Tide injuries. Alabama did not have Eli Ricks (head), Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), and Cameron Latu (ankle) against Austin Peay. Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle, suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Governors. Saban said all injured players practiced, but he gave no details as to if they will play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but the Tigers are bringing more energy.
wvtm13.com
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
southeasthoops.com
Michigan State vs. Alabama Prediction: Phil Knight Invitational Quarterfinals
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Michigan State vs. Alabama prediction for the November 24 matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The Crimson Tide enter the tournament at 4-0 on the season and boast one of the nation’s top freshmen...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Farmer farmer of the year announced
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa continued a tradition that goes back decades in West Alabama, naming the farmer of the year for Tuscaloosa County. The winner for 2022 is Ronnie Smith. He’s a poultry farmer from the New Lexington community in northern Tuscaloosa County....
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
