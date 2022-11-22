*** Editor's note: Story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-Auburn game. It’s difficult to find something new to say about Will Anderson. The star linebacker is already one of the top players to ever come through Alabama’s storied football program. Whether winning awards, filling the stat sheet or providing an example for his teammates, he has lived up to the immense hype from when he first stepped on campus in 2020 – and even exceeded it.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO